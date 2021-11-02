Winn-Worth-Betco is concluding 30th year of improving area communities

Officially known as Winnebago and Worth Counties Betterment Council, Winn-Worth Betco has strived to improve the quality of life of those residing in Winnebago and Worth counties for nearly 30 years.

In 1992, residents of the two counties banded together to form the council, formally based in Northwood’s Worth County Annex Building, to focus on economic development. To accomplish this, they formed a board consisting of one representative from each town and one representative for each entire county.

To improve the quality of life, Winn-Worth Betco adopted four areas of focus. Those are business recruitment and retainment, workforce, tourism, and housing.

Winn-Worth Betco Executive Director Melissa Michaelis is at the center of all the action, assisting in what Winn-Worth Betco has to offer, including business grants. Michaelis helps provide resources and acts as a central contact point for those looking to start, improve and expand a business.

Michaelis compared her position at Winn-Worth Betco to the saying, “It’s not who you know, it’s what you know.” She claimed she must have great understanding of legislation/government, as well as local businesses and their skillsets.

“You’re (Michaelis) basically the nucleus of the cell,” Michaelis said.

In the future, Michaelis would love to see community ambassadors to help new residents settle into their community. Michaelis also hopes to see more community involvement, including having full and competitive ballots for school boards and city councils.

Michaelis reminds people that community growth cannot come solely from the mayor. It greatly depends on those willing to invest their time into their community.

“Community leadership is necessary for community growth, so go out and vote for local elections,” said Michaelis.

Winn-Worth Betco is located in Lake Mills. For more information on the business, please visit www.winn-worthbetco.com.

