Wingert partnership with Britt Chamber yields sign for meeting space

Mojo Productions recently donated a sign to the Britt Chamber of Commerce. Pictured left to right are Chamber board members Darin Eckels, Amy Madson, Nate Lemmon, Angela Nelson, LaRae Haugland, Jared Wingert, Lindsey Kurtzleben, Jenny Awe, Marci Mayland.

Mojo Productions owner and show organizer of the tri-annual Britt Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Night Cruise, Jared Wingert, recently presented and hung a sign donated to the Britt Chamber. It is for their meeting space at West Hancock Ambulance Service.

The Chamber has been a title sponsor of the local car show for many years. Chamber officials said that they appreciate the car show for helping bring business and people to Britt. They noted that the Britt Chamber works very hard with an all-volunteer board to promote shopping and supporting local.

Katie Wingert of Mojo Productions cut their logo from the Chamber's billboard material that Reagan Outdoor Advertising in Rochester, Minnesota, returned earlier this year. Chamber officials asked that people consider joining the Britt Chamber and supporting its work.

