Will the updated CDC guidelines lead to changes in mask usage for North Iowans?

“Here at CG Health, we are still big proponents of mask-wearing,” Otto said. “So until we hear differently, we will continue to wear masks.”

Jennifer Becker, the public health director for Butler County, agreed that the mask mandate would change little for her county, but for much different reasons.

“I follow the science and the CDC, so we’ll follow those rules,” Becker said. “Mask wearing in Butler County is kind of minimal anyway, so I don’t think it’s really going to change much.”

While Otto did express concerns, he said that there are still positives to take away from the new guidelines.

“What this may do is encourage those who aren’t vaccinated yet but are on the fence to do so,” Otto said. “We got a lot of irons in the fire as far as campaigning to get people vaccinated.”

While there are new CDC guidelines, residents must follow local and state mandates regarding mask usage. For those who are unvaccinated, the CDC still recommends that they continue to wear a mask and social distance.

Mason City does not have currently have a mask mandate in place, although masks have been required in government buildings. The state of Iowa does not have a mask mandate, but cities such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City have had local level mask mandates. Following new CDC guidelines, Des Moines has lifted its mask mandate, while Cedar Rapids and Iowa City have recently modified their requirements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.