Will the updated CDC guidelines lead to changes in mask usage for North Iowans?

On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks or maintain social distancing in most social settings.
In his press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden described the new CDC guidelines as a “milestone.”
“Today is a great day for Americans,” Biden said. “It’s been made possible by the extraordinary success we’ve had in vaccinating so many Americans so quickly.”
The new guidelines have been met with both praise and criticism from those around northern Iowa.
CG Public Health Information Officer Jeremy Otto said that these new guidelines from the CDC might only muddy the waters for some.
“It might cause a little confusion for those who are unvaccinated,” Otto said. “There’s no way to police this, so folks that are sick and tired of wearing a mask may decide to take advantage of this opportunity and say, ‘Hey, I’m vaccinated’ when they’re not.”
Otto also expressed concern for businesses in the area, who have already struggled to enforce mask usage, with the expectation that mask-wearing will only decrease with the CDC announcement.
One business that has concerns is Suzie Q Cafe in downtown Mason City. Meg Markos, the general manager of Suzie Q Cafe, said that the restaurant has some worries about the new guidelines.
“We do trust the science and the professionals. However … it would be hard to judge who actually is vaccinated,” Markos said. “We have some family members that we live that are very high risk, and we don’t want to take any risks.”
Because of these concerns, Suzie Q will continue to enforce its mask policy.
“For the foreseeable future, we will be requiring masks, regardless of the CDC guidelines,” Markos said.
Another restaurant that shares that concern is State Street Deli. Owner John Nardi will also continue to require customers to wear masks.
“(The CDC guidelines) won’t change anything right now,” Nardi said of his store’s mask requirement. “And you don’t know who is and who isn’t (vaccinated), so to be on the safe side, I’d rather have everyone put on a mask.”
Otto said that while the CDC has issued new guidelines, it changes little about what his office will be doing as well.
“Here at CG Health, we are still big proponents of mask-wearing,” Otto said. “So until we hear differently, we will continue to wear masks.”
Jennifer Becker, the public health director for Butler County, agreed that the mask mandate would change little for her county, but for much different reasons.
“I follow the science and the CDC, so we’ll follow those rules,” Becker said. “Mask wearing in Butler County is kind of minimal anyway, so I don’t think it’s really going to change much.”
While Otto did express concerns, he said that there are still positives to take away from the new guidelines.
“What this may do is encourage those who aren’t vaccinated yet but are on the fence to do so,” Otto said. “We got a lot of irons in the fire as far as campaigning to get people vaccinated.”
While there are new CDC guidelines, residents must follow local and state mandates regarding mask usage. For those who are unvaccinated, the CDC still recommends that they continue to wear a mask and social distance.
Mason City does not have currently have a mask mandate in place, although masks have been required in government buildings. The state of Iowa does not have a mask mandate, but cities such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City have had local level mask mandates. Following new CDC guidelines, Des Moines has lifted its mask mandate, while Cedar Rapids and Iowa City have recently modified their requirements.