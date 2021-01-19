Wild finish propels Osage girls past St. Ansgar

A lot can happen in 2.5 seconds.
With just over two ticks left on the clock in Tuesday night's Mitchell County matchup between the St. Ansgar and Osage girls basketball teams, the home-team Saints seemed to have the game pretty much wrapped up, with a 49-48 lead, and possession of the ball.
The Saints attempted an inbound pass with 2.5 seconds left, and the ball ricocheted into the hands of Osage senior Danielle Johnson. As Johnson turned toward the hoop for a desperation heave, the referee called a foul, to send Johnson to the line. Then, with 0.6 seconds on the clock, Johnson sank both shots to give the Green Devils the 50-49 win.
With the win, the Green Devils avenged their 57-53 loss to the Saints back on Dec. 8, the team's only loss this season.
The free throws capped off an epic comeback for Osage, which trailed the Saints by as much as 16 points late in the first half. At halftime, the Green Devils trailed the Saints, 27-16.
In the third quarter Osage's offense roared to life, outscoring St. Ansgar, 16-7, and by the start of the fourth, Osage trailed the Saints by just two points.
In the fourth, the lead changed hands five times, and both sides of the gym took their erupting with joy, and murmuring in disappointment. With 2:23 left in the game, the Saints took a 46-44 lead on a basket from junior Adrianna Kruse.
After a free throw from sophomore Samantha Brandau pulled the Green Devils within one, Kruse sank a trio of free throws to put the team up by four points, 49-45, with 8.4 seconds left on the clock.
What happened next was nothing short of a miracle for Osage. As the clock ran down toward the dreaded zero, Johnson launched a 3-pointer to make the score 49-48, and stop the clock at 2.5. Johnson then finished the job by getting the ball, drawing the foul, and making both of her shots from the line.
When the buzzer sounded, the Osage bench swarmed Johnson on the court. With the win, the Green Devils improved to 11-1, and pulled into a first-place tie with St. Ansgar in the Top of Iowa East.
On the final play, Johnson used a little bit of her Division I volleyball skill to regain possession for Osage. As a UNI volleyball commit, instinct seemed to take over, and she used her six-foot-one height to her advantage.
"They just told me to swarm the ball, so I thought of volleyball," Johnson said. "I was like 'just press the block', and I touched it. I didn't know I touched it, but it all worked out."
Though it was one of the more stress-inducing wins in recent memory, Osage head coach Chad Erickson was plenty happy with the revenge victory.
"We were pretty fortunate to come out of there with a win," Erickson said. "It was a great game, and (St. Ansgar) got off to a great start. Our defense wasn't real good in the first half, and we switched some things the second half and played much better. We knew it was going to be close, and we knew it was going to be tight."
"Usually the games between us go down to the very end, and it did. "
For the Saints, the loss was the team's first of the season after a 12-0 start.
Johnson finished with a team-high 17 points for Osage, while Gracie Urbatsch led St. Ansgar with 13.
"I'm very proud of how our girls played," St. Ansgar head coach Scott Cakerice said. "They played hard and played their hearts out. You've got to give kudos to Osage. They did the same, and and had an outstanding last three quarters."
Osage will play its next game on Thursday against Central Springs, while St. Ansgar will host North Butler on Friday.
