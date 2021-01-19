Wild finish propels Osage girls past St. Ansgar

After a free throw from sophomore Samantha Brandau pulled the Green Devils within one, Kruse sank a trio of free throws to put the team up by four points, 49-45, with 8.4 seconds left on the clock.

What happened next was nothing short of a miracle for Osage. As the clock ran down toward the dreaded zero, Johnson launched a 3-pointer to make the score 49-48, and stop the clock at 2.5. Johnson then finished the job by getting the ball, drawing the foul, and making both of her shots from the line.

When the buzzer sounded, the Osage bench swarmed Johnson on the court. With the win, the Green Devils improved to 11-1, and pulled into a first-place tie with St. Ansgar in the Top of Iowa East.

On the final play, Johnson used a little bit of her Division I volleyball skill to regain possession for Osage. As a UNI volleyball commit, instinct seemed to take over, and she used her six-foot-one height to her advantage.

"They just told me to swarm the ball, so I thought of volleyball," Johnson said. "I was like 'just press the block', and I touched it. I didn't know I touched it, but it all worked out."

Though it was one of the more stress-inducing wins in recent memory, Osage head coach Chad Erickson was plenty happy with the revenge victory.