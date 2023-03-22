Forest City continues planning and preparation for a large-scale update to its 1982 wastewater treatment plant located at 1890 River Road (County Road R70) on the south edge of town. The initially estimated $12.5 million project cost rose to about $15.5 million as of June 2022. It could rise again with its next price estimate in fall 2023.

“We’re hoping the steep price increases we’ve seen in the last year and half are going to level out,” said Bill Angerman of Engineering firm WHKS & Co. in a March 20 update to the city council. He noted that the most recent cost estimate includes $1.44 million for age-related equipment replacement for the 40-year-old plant.

Angerman said the cost for an entirely new treatment plant could be around $45 million and that the city would realize “about a three to one savings” by utilizing existing equipment that’s out there now. He said WHKS would have about 4-8 staff members working on plans in the upcoming year in preparation for a fall 2024 bid-letting and construction window.

In the 20% project update to the council, he estimated the actual construction will take 18 months to 24 months to complete. The changes will be required to meet standards of a nutrient reduction strategy that the council approved previously, with a goal to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus levels and more. He explained that the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy stems from the state being required to submit its overall plan to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for addressing the “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico. Runoff from farms, but also pipe sources such as the Forest City plant, have contributed to the issue.

“Your current plant was not designed to treat that, primarily nitrogen and phosphorus,” said Angerman, noting that the city had done a great job of extending the life of a plant that would typically be projected to last 20 years while extending it five more years since the required nutrient reduction discussion began.

WHKS is now in the process of making the plans and a written instruction book on the building construction that will be required, based off a 3D scan of the control building. That end product will be the basis of receiving bids and a construction contract for the project.

Plan approval by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is anticipated by spring or summer 2023 and the final design should be completed to submit to the IDNR by spring or summer 2024. Angerman noted that the city remains on schedule for those timelines.

The project will provide for initial oxidation ditch “biological” treatments to reduce the strength and concentration of wastewater in an estimated 150 by 300-foot space, according to Water and Wastewater Supervisor Kevin Reicks. Digesters will break down solids with air (aerobic digestion) rather than heat as in the existing plant. Angerman said there will be increased operation and maintenance costs associated with new treatment processes at the upgraded plant. A large bio-solids storage tank is also in the plans. Angerman noted that with an IDNR exception, there will only need to be three final clarifiers at the new plant. Modifications will include the chemical feed building, mechanical screen, and overall building layout.

The state revolving fund loan, from which the city could recover a portion of project costs for water quality improvements in its watershed areas, has currently been suspended. Angerman said it is hoped the SRL will be reinstated soon.

Questioned about the IDNR exception for three final clarifiers instead of four in the new plant, Angerman noted that redundancy is built into plans for the plant.

“You’re overbuilt,” he said. “You really only need two instead of three (clarifiers).”

However, he said there is space for a fourth clarifier, if necessary. He estimated that the clarifiers cost about $500,000 apiece.

“You have excess capacity now,” Angerman said. “You’ve had excess capacity for a long time.”