Whitetails chapter donates $5,000 to prairie complex

The Mitchell County Conservation Board wishes to show its appreciation to Whitetails Unlimited Woodland Prairie Chapter out of Riceville. It expresses its thanks for the Chapter’s valuable contributions.

The Woodland Prairie Whitetails Chapter has been a key partner in supporting land acquisitions in Mitchell County to protect and preserve whitetail deer populations and ensure hunting opportunities.

According to the press release, the Chapter recently contributed $5,000 towards The Pitzen Prairie Complex permanently protecting 220 acres of Whitetail habitat. This area is part of the little Cedar River corridor that helps support whitetail and other wildlife populations for future generations. The area will be open to various types of outdoor recreation including public hunting.

Located just east of Riverside Park in Stacyville, the Pitzen Prairie Complex will be open for hunting this fall. The property contains woodlands, wetlands, and a vast prairie. The future for the area includes wetland restoration, shrub plantings, timber stand improvement, food plots, new parking area, and signage. For more information call the Conservation office at 641-732-5204

Conservation is honored to be partners with the local Woodland Prairie Chapter; they continue to support each project so that the legacy of the Whitetail Deer can be shared with future generations.

