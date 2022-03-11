 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whitehouse promoted to VP of sales, service for Winnebago motorhomes

  Updated
Niles Whitehouse

The Winnebago brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc. has announced that Niles Whitehouse has been promoted to vice president of sales and service for the Winnebago motorhome business.

Whitehouse will advance a holistic sales and service strategy to Winnebago’s distribution channel partners. He will continue to direct the evolution of existing programs and work to enhance both dealer and customer experiences.

Whitehouse has a long career in the recreational vehicle business with sales and management experience at both the dealer and manufacturer level. He began his career with Winnebago Industries as Western Area Sales Manager of Winnebago motorhomes. For the last nine years, he has served as director of sales. In that role, Whitehouse was instrumental in strengthening the Winnebago motorhome dealer network.

“Niles is an effective collaborator who has successfully influenced our business and product strategy and is an important and valued member of the senior leadership team,” Winnebago Outdoors president Huw Bower said. “I look forward to working with Niles as we build on the legacy and forward vision of our Winnebago brand.”

