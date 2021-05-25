WHHS students' tiny house takes second in design and building competition

West Hancock High School computer-aided design and drafting students built a "tiny" tiny house, according to instructor Paul Francis, which placed second in a five-team design competition on April 15.

"It was our first year in this type of competition, so we did not know what to expect," Francis said. "Our house was probably the most detailed of all the competitors, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had a more detailed presentation. Our students and I were excited to earn second place. it was a great experience for all of us."

Participating WHHS students included Samantha Arnold, Makayla Hamilton, Trevor Curry, Ty Peterson, Chase Kronemann, Robert Yarbrough, Owen Leerar, and Andrew Barber.

The CADD students had to come up with a design for their unique tiny house. They planned the efficient layout of the small home (1/20th scale) and then physically built it.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura team took first place. West Hancock placed ahead of Osage, Charles City, and Clear Lake.

