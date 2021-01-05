Westview Care Center in Britt receives COVID-19 vaccine

“We vaccinate to close the door on COVID-19 and re-open the doors for our residents and families,” said Westview Care Center Director of Nursing Jaime Rieck in the release. “I’m excited the vaccine is available for our residents and staff so we can take the first steps to safely returning back to our normal activities, including allowing visitors.”

ABCM Corporation encourages everyone to be vaccinated in efforts to slow and eventually stop the spread of this deadly virus in our homes and in the community at large.

“The only way to bring this horrible pandemic under some measure of control and to someday resume the life and work practices that we so took for granted before 2020 is to have enough people get vaccinated that the virus will burn itself out,” said Mayner in the release.

Westview Care Center is one of 31 rehabilitation and long-term care centers owned and operated by ABCM Corporation in Iowa. In addition, ABCM Corporation owns or manages 24 Independent and assisted living facilities throughout Iowa. Select ABCM Corporation locations also provide Outpatient Therapy Centers and ABCM Healthy Living Home Care. Additional specialized services are uniquely available at each location.