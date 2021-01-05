Westview Care Center in Britt receives COVID-19 vaccine

Westview Care Center staff and residents in Britt received COVID-19 vaccinations administered by CVS Pharmacy on Jan. 3, according to a news release issued by the care center's owner and operator ABCM Corporation.
ABCM Corporation has supported the vaccination program since the discussions first began for skilled nursing facilities and has been working diligently to get clinics scheduled at the 31 ABCM Iowa locations as early as possible.
“Very early in the process, we partnered with CVS/Omnicare for vaccines to be administered via the Pharmacy Provider Vaccination Program as they already service several of our locations for pharmacy and consulting services,” said ABCM Corporation Chief Operating Officer Alexa Mayner, in the release.
Jessica Sunstrom, ABCM Corporation Pharmacy Consultant, noted that the earliest the Pharmacy Provider Vaccination Program could begin administering vaccines in the state of Iowa was Dec. 28, with the pharmacy determining when each clinic is scheduled.
She stated she was thrilled to have several ABCM locations with the vaccine administered in the past two weeks, including Westview Care Center. Sunstrom specified that the vaccine administered to all ABCM locations via the Pharmacy Provider Vaccination Program, including Britt, is to be the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which consists of two doses given three weeks apart.
“We vaccinate to close the door on COVID-19 and re-open the doors for our residents and families,” said Westview Care Center Director of Nursing Jaime Rieck in the release. “I’m excited the vaccine is available for our residents and staff so we can take the first steps to safely returning back to our normal activities, including allowing visitors.”
ABCM Corporation encourages everyone to be vaccinated in efforts to slow and eventually stop the spread of this deadly virus in our homes and in the community at large.
“The only way to bring this horrible pandemic under some measure of control and to someday resume the life and work practices that we so took for granted before 2020 is to have enough people get vaccinated that the virus will burn itself out,” said Mayner in the release.
Westview Care Center is one of 31 rehabilitation and long-term care centers owned and operated by ABCM Corporation in Iowa. In addition, ABCM Corporation owns or manages 24 Independent and assisted living facilities throughout Iowa. Select ABCM Corporation locations also provide Outpatient Therapy Centers and ABCM Healthy Living Home Care. Additional specialized services are uniquely available at each location.
“We are prepared to show our appreciation for all employees that will be contributing to our cause to get as many people vaccinated as possible by providing incentive bonuses to be received, for both the first and second rounds of the vaccine, for our employees who choose to get vaccinated,” said ABCM Corporation Chief Executive Officer Richard Allbee. “We feel very strongly that the vaccination is an important step in defeating COVID-19 and reopening our facilities to family and visitors.”
ABCM Corporation is a multi-level provider and has been a leader in long-term care for more than 50 years. For more information on ABCM Corporation, visit www.abcmcorp.com.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.