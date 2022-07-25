Westerberg descendants celebrate ancestors' 100th anniversary, Century Farm

One hundred twenty three descendants of Rollie and Ruth Westerberg converged on the family farm during the July 15-17 weekend to celebrate the Westerberg's 100th wedding anniversary and the family farm being designated as a Century Farm.

Rollie Westerberg’s grandparents immigrated to Iowa from Sweden in 1882 and established a farm two miles east of the current Forest City Airport. Rollie’s father Enoch and his wife Alice established their homestead, called the Lilac Stock Farm, in the same tract of land and began purchasing additional land in 1895. It later became the homestead of his son Rollie and wife Ruth after they married in June 1922.

The Westerbergs went on to have six children, Vivian, Arden, Don, Margie, Muriel and Rodney, and 23 grandchildren. All 21 surviving grandchildren attended the weekend celebration, with it being the first time all had been together since their grandfather Rollie’s death in 1978.

The only living child of Rollie and Ruth is 94-year-old Margie Olson, who resides in a care facility in Arizona and was unable to attend. However the widow of their son Rodney, Rogene Westerberg, was in attendance the entire weekend. Those in attendance came from 17 different states and as far away as Alaska, California, and Florida.

Over the weekend, the Westerberg clan participated in the Puckerbrush parade with five entries, had a special ceremony honoring their descendants, and shared memories. They ended the weekend with a picnic brunch at Pilot Knob, which was a common reunion destination of past generations.