West Hancock's 'Rustic Romance' prom takes place in 2021 instead of 2020

Numerous junior class parents, school custodial staff, Kristi DeWaard, Paul Francis, and Beth Gretillat also helped with preparations.

Jennifer Rosin and Weaver were chosen to spearhead preparations for the prom this year. They were both new to the prom planning and coordination process, but received lots of support. Weaver said the junior officers completed much of the work and some other junior class members stepped up to help. With the vision of greenery, flowers, and burlap, they started putting ideas on paper.

“Kristi DeWaard donated a ton of her time and own supplies to help coordinate and decorate for the event,” Weaver said. “She was the glue to help Jennifer and I decorate for the event. Her husband built the lanterns for each table.”

Many parents, families, and community members provided donations to make this year’s events and decorations possible. Decorating became a large investment of time, money, and resources. Weaver said that decorating started on the Wednesday night before prom with the ceiling detail. More decorating continued on the day before prom with a select group of students being allowed to decorate the gym during the school day.