West Hancock's Mark Sanger named regional coach of the year

In his two seasons calling the shots for the Eagles, the team has a 22-2 overall record, and finished first and third in the state in rushing yards in 2019 and 2020, respectively, with a total of 125 rushing touchdowns.

At West Hancock, few things have changed on the football field in the past several decades. With an offense focused on running the ball, and a defensive line that has historically shut down opposing teams, there isn't much that Sanger needed to change.

"If it isn't broke, don't fix it," Sanger said. "That's an old adage, and that is the way we've been. We've thrown some wrinkles in, and we've done a few things different, but nothing that would be changing things."

While the award is his, Sanger deflects credit to his fellow coaches and the successful system they have put in place.

"It feels good, and the thing is, it's the product of a system," Sanger said. "We had a great group of kids coming through, and to be honest, it's probably our veteran coaching staff that we have. We've got guys that have been coaching for 20 something years, two or three of our assistants have. That is where the program really takes stride."

