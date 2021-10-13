West Hancock's Jamtgaard selected for 35th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival

Zephyr Jamtgaard of West Hancock has been selected to participate in the 35th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival.

West Hancock music instructor and choir director Stacy Heston said that 2,100 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in four Opus Honor Choirs this year. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition.

The 2021 Opus Honor Choirs will perform at 4 p.m. on Nov.18 in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames. The Opus Honor Choir Festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Inc.

