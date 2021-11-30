West Hancock's Francis receives IBA Student Athlete Achievement Award

Mathew Francis of the Class A state champion West Hancock High School football team is one of seven Iowa high school seniors named to receive a 2021 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award.

The IBA presented the $1,000 scholarship awards during the November Iowa high school state football championships in Cedar Falls. Student winners received scholarships to the college of their choice. Only one student athlete from each class was selected.

According to an IBA news release, the scholarship recipients are selected each year based on their academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills and community involvement.

“We are honored to recognize these high school seniors," IBA vice president of marketing and communications Tara Deering-Hansen said. "Not only do they demonstrate leadership and dedication to their teams, but also to their communities. Iowa bankers support Iowans’ financial goals. And these scholarships are beneficial in more ways than one, because our hope is that after graduation, these students will continue to use their skills and talents right here in our Iowa communities.”

A standout running back on the Eagles football team, Francis is the son of Paul and Gina Francis. He has served as a class officer and class president at West Hancock High School. He was also the 2021 West Hancock homecoming king

The recorded scholarship award presentations can be viewed on the IBA Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0