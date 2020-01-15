West Hancock wrestling dominates in Saint Edmond Duals
West Hancock wrestling dominates in Saint Edmond Duals

WH wrestling-Kane Zuehl

West Hancock's Kane Zuehl pins Andrew Denckla of Eagle Grove during the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Dual Tournament on Jan. 4.

 Jerry Smith

The West Hancock wrestling team was perfect in the Saint Edmond Duals on Saturday.

The Eagles defeated AGWSR 51-22, Roland-Story 56-21, Southeast Valley, Gowrie 60-13 and St. Edmond 72-3.

Winners for the Eagles against AGWSR were: Kane Zuehl (138 pounds), Irvin Gomez (145), Bryer Subject (152), Justin Ausborn (160), Mathew Francis (170), Cole Kelly (182), Tate Hagen (195), Tanner Hagen (220), and Chandler Redenius (285).

Against Roland-Story, winners for West Hancock were: Redenius, Matt Larson (132 pounds), Zuehl, Gomez, Subject, Ausborn, Francis, Kelly, Tate Hagen, and Tanner Hagen.

Winners for the Eagles against Southeast Valley, Gowrie were: Isaac Madson (120 pounds), Larson, Zuehl, Subject, Ausborn, Francis, Kelly, Tate Hagen, Tanner Hagen, and Redenius.

West Hancock winners against host St. Edmond were: Madson, Larson, Zuehl, Gomez, Subject, Ausborn, Francis, Kelly, Tate Hagen, Tanner Hagen, and Redenius.

