West Hancock wrestling 4-1 in Hampton-Dumont-CAL tournament

The West Hancock wrestling team held its own in the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Dual Tournament on Saturday, downing Clear Lake 42-34, St. Ansgar 54-21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45-25 and Eagle Grove 46-32.

The Eagles’ only loss came in a close match against Osage, where the Green Devils scored a 44-34 victory.

Winners for West Hancock against Clear Lake were: Tate Hagen (195 pounds), Tanner Hagen (220), Chandler Redenius (285), Isaac Madson (120), Kane Zuehl (138), Bryer Subject (152), Mathew Francis (170) and Cole Kelly (182).

Against St. Ansgar, winners were: Kelly, Tate and Tanner Hagen, Redenius, Parker Means, Matt Larson (132), Zuehl, Irvin Gomez (145), Subject, and Francis.

Winners for the Eagles against Hampton-Dumont-CAL were: Zuehl, Subject, Justin Ausborn (160), Francis, Kelly, Tate and Tanner Hagen, and Redenius.

Against Eagle Grove, winners were: Francis, Kelly, Tate Hagen, Redenius, Larson, Zuehl, Subject, and Ausborn.

In its lone loss against Osage, winners for West Hancock were: Tanner and Tate Hagen, Redenius, Zuehl, Gomez, and Subject.

