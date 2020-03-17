West Hancock: Winter sports wrap-up

“It feels good” Tate Hagen said. “I’ve been working for this all year, and I’m hopeful everything works out for us next week.”

After a tough week and a half for Sanger and the rest of the West Hancock community, with the death of legendary Eagles’ coach Bob Sanger, the team was thrilled to have such a triumphant day.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The West Hancock girls basketball team looked to be on the way to its second straight championship game appearance on March 6 in the Class 2A state basketball tournament in Des Moines.

After leading North Linn 32-21 in the Class 2A semifinal round of the Iowa High School state basketball tournament, the Eagles' lead slowly began to slip through their fingers.

Trailing by as many as 13 points in the game, the Lynx fought to within two points of the Eagles with 2:56 left in the third quarter. With 6:19 left in the game, North Linn took its first lead, and never gave it back. They outscored the Eagles 40-14 in the second half in a 61-46 victory to claim a spot in the championship round against rival Osage.

Leading the Eagles on offense as she did all season was junior Rachel Leerar, who scored 17 points, hitting 5-of-17 from the field, with one 3-pointer and six from the free throw line.