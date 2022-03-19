West Hancock wax museum figures come to life in fourth-grade project

West Hancock fourth grade students were transformed into famous historical wax museum figures on March 13.

The costumed kids posed as persons they researched for the 2022 Fourth Grade Wax Museum. With the aid of notecards, they honed their public speaking skills and presented short speeches. It was the culmination of students' class biography projects at the local elementary school.

Fourth grade students prepared for weeks in advance. Thirty-six fourth grade students of elementary school teachers Renita Kahlstorf and Mary Hildman participated in classrooms throughout the school. The elaborately costumed students recited two- to five-minute speeches.

"Dressed up in character, the students came out of their 'wax' state and became their historical person," Kahlstorf said. "It was a night to remember."

Kahlstorf described the event is a hands-on means of teaching not just public speaking, but history, language, and many life skills. She said it is a highlight of the school year for her students. They learned first-hand how to create a bibliography, cite sources, write reports, and speak publicly.

"They had to research, and write a report on their person of choice who made a significant contribution to mankind," Kahlstorf said. "Students were introduced to a bibliography by our media specialist, Linda Christophers, resulting in every 4th grader adding a bibliography to their report. Finally, using the practical public speaking tips from Robin Kudej, the fourth grade students took on the role of their character."

Historic character portrayals

Students undertook many unique historical characterizations after researching and choosing a famous person. This year’s fourth-grade participants included: Jerzy Subject as Donald Trump, Johnny Schafer as Grace Kelly, Wesley Studer as John Deere, Cadee Cruise as Laura Ingalls, Boone Johnson as Babe Ruth, Ian Deets as Orville Wright, Aaliyah Blocton as Lusia Harris, Haven Merriam as Harriet Tubman, Madison Holland as Abagail Adams, Avery Hinders as Dorthea Dix, Chloe Shakelford as Amelia Earhart, Annabelle Nielsen as Princess Diana Spencer, Draven Schmid as Michael Jordan, Liam Roberts as Magic Johnson, Kannen Brown as Stephan Curry, Anika Yarborough as Sacajawea, Keegan Harris as Ken Kutaragi, Jacob Johnson as Abe Lincoln, Luz Lopez as Ellen Ochoa, Brekken Zadow as Queen Elizabeth, Ella Keiper as Jane Goodall, Lillian Dahl as JK Rowling, Corbin Fowles as Micheal Jordan, Jimmy Hernandez as Abraham Lincoln, Lynnley Daugard as Donald Trump, Melanie Lopez as Helen Keller, Caden Martinez as Johnny Appleseed, Lane Johnson as Isaac Newton, Anikka Weiland as Harriet Tubman; Carter Bierle as LeBron James, Jodie Foster as Anne Frank, Bailey Wunder as Amelia Earhart, Ayden Rochleau as Adolf Hitler, Preston Vaske as Mark Zuckerburg, Kelden Smith as Albert Einstein, and Payton Piper as Rosa Parks.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0