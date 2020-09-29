West Hancock volleyball (Summit-Tribune print)

The West Hancock volleyball team went 1-3 on the day at the Graettinger/Terril tournament on Sept. 19.

West Hancock is now 3-15 on the season.

West Hancock 2, GTRA 1: The Eagles earned the only win of the day against the Titans. The two teams traded wins, but West Hancock took home the 2-1 match win. The Eagles won the first set, 21-8, and lost the second, 21-8. West Hancock was able to pull out a 15-8 win in the final set to win the match.

Seniors Ann Horstman and Shae Smith both had three kills in the win. Sophomores Crystal Hudspeth and Kamryn Eckels had four and three assists, respectively.

Harris-Lake Park 2, West Hancock 0; Emmetsburg 2, West Hancock 0; West Bend-Mallard 2, West Hancock 0: After a win against GTRA, the West Hancock team lost 2-0 to Harris-Lake Park, Emmetsburg and West Bend-Mallard to round out the tournament.

