West Hancock volleyball falls to Newman Catholic

The West Hancock volleyball team kept it close but couldn't pull out a victory in a three-set loss to Newman Catholic on Thursday in Britt.

The night started well for West Hancock as the Eagles jumped ahead 24-20 in the first set. The Knights were able to complete the comeback and scored six straight points to win the first set.

West Hancock went on to drop the next two sets 25-17 and 25-20, respectively.

No stats were available for West Hancock.

The Eagles have lost five straight games to the Knights, falling 2-0 on Sept. 12 in the Central Springs Tournament.

West Hancock fell to 2-12 on the year with the loss and traveled to play in the Graettinger/Terril High School tournament on Saturday.

West Hancock dominated by Forest City

The Forest City volleyball team got back to its winning ways against the Eagles on Tuesday, with a victory by sweep. The Indians beat the Eagles in straight sets, by scores of 25-13, 25-14, and 25-11.

The Forest City offense overpowered West Hancock from the opening serve.

Eagles drop three of four matches at tournament