West Hancock volleyball falls to 1-7

The West Hancock volleyball team struggled against North Iowa for the first two sets, but took a win in the third. The Eagles still fell to the Bison, 3-1.

North Iowa beat West Hancock 25-6 and 25-10 to open up the match. The Eagles put up the best result of the match in a 25-23 victory in the third set. The Bison won the fourth set, 25-14, to win the match.

The Eagles were successful from the service line, connecting on 89.1 percent of their serves. Leading the way were seniors Carlee Bruns and Ann Horstman. Bruns was 12 of 13 with three aces, while Horstman was 11 of 12.

Sophomore Maddie Bruggeman led the Eagles with five kills, while sophomore Kamryn Eckels was tops with five assists.

The Eagles are now 1-7.

North Union 3, West Hancock 0: West Hancock struggled on the road against North Union on Tuesday. The Warriors took care of the Eagles in three straight sets.

The scores of the sets were 25-11, 25-13 and 25-7. The Eagles struggled on offense, scoring just 31 points between three sets.

There was no stats available for West Hancock. The Eagles fell to 1-6 on the season with the loss.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

