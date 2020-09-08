West Hancock volleyball falls to 1-5 on season

The West Hancock volleyball team fell in three straight games to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on the road Tuesday, beating the Eagles by set scores of 25-14, 25-8, and 25-10.
Cardinals junior Chloe Frank finished with a team-high five kills, while senior Maddie Graham led the team in assists, with seven. Junior Haley Smith ended the night with 10 of GHV's 31 team digs.
No stats were available for West Hancock.
The Eagles fell to 1-5 and will play on Tuesday against North Union.
West Hancock 3, Eagle Grove 2: An intense back-and-forth match between Eagle Grove and West Hancock took place last Tuesday night at West Hancock. Ultimately, the Eagles win in the fifth set to get the overall match victory.
Eagle Grove came out and delivered the first blow, winning the first set 25-22. West Hancock bounced back and evened the series with a 25-23 victory in set two. Set three was a nail-biter, as Eagle Grove won 26-24.
In set four, West Hancock stole momentum with a 25-22 victory. The Eagles soared in set five, 15-8, to take home the match win.
Senior Ann Horstman had 10 kills on the night while junior Leah Aitchison posted 19 assists. Defensively, senior Carlee Bruns had 12 digs.
The win moves West Hancock to 1-4 on the season.
West Hancock comes up empty at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: After quickly yielding to its first two opponents Saturday at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament, the West Hancock volleyball team showed signs of improvement in its final loss in the tournament.
North Iowa made quick work of West Hancock in the first set, winning 21-2 before dispatching the Eagles 21-11 in the second.
In its second match of the tournament, West Hancock fell in two sets to Nashua-Plainfield, 21-10 and 21-4.
Against Rockford, the Eagles showed signs of life, staying with the Warriors the entire way in 21-18 and 24-22 losses.
West Hancock is back in action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night as it hosts Eagle Grove on Senior Night.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
