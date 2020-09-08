West Hancock volleyball falls to 1-5 on season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock volleyball team fell in three straight games to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on the road Tuesday, beating the Eagles by set scores of 25-14, 25-8, and 25-10.

Cardinals junior Chloe Frank finished with a team-high five kills, while senior Maddie Graham led the team in assists, with seven. Junior Haley Smith ended the night with 10 of GHV's 31 team digs.

No stats were available for West Hancock.

The Eagles fell to 1-5 and will play on Tuesday against North Union.

West Hancock 3, Eagle Grove 2: An intense back-and-forth match between Eagle Grove and West Hancock took place last Tuesday night at West Hancock. Ultimately, the Eagles win in the fifth set to get the overall match victory.

Eagle Grove came out and delivered the first blow, winning the first set 25-22. West Hancock bounced back and evened the series with a 25-23 victory in set two. Set three was a nail-biter, as Eagle Grove won 26-24.

In set four, West Hancock stole momentum with a 25-22 victory. The Eagles soared in set five, 15-8, to take home the match win.

Senior Ann Horstman had 10 kills on the night while junior Leah Aitchison posted 19 assists. Defensively, senior Carlee Bruns had 12 digs.