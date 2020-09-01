West Hancock volleyball competitive in three losses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock volleyball team lost two matches on Saturday in a tournament at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. The Eagles fell to North Iowa, 2-0, and then lost to Rockford by that same score.

In the Eagles' match against the Bison, West Hancock lost by set scores of 21-2 and 21-11.

Against Rockford, things were a little closer. The Eagles fell 21-18, and 24-22. Stats were not available for either match.

The losses dropped West Hancock to 0-3 on the season.

The team's next match will come on Tuesday, against Eagle Grove.

Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team kicked off the 2020 season with a dominant sweep of West Hancock on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs walloped the Eagles by set scores of 25-6, 25-7, and 25-8.

Kylee Greenfield led the way for the Bulldogs with 11 kills on the night, while Leah Moen had 16 assists. Moen finished the day 17-for-17 serving, with four aces.

On defense, Ella Stene led the team with two blocks, with Greenfield contributing five digs.