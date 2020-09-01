West Hancock volleyball competitive in three losses

The West Hancock volleyball team lost two matches on Saturday in a tournament at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. The Eagles fell to North Iowa, 2-0, and then lost to Rockford by that same score.
In the Eagles' match against the Bison, West Hancock lost by set scores of 21-2 and 21-11.
Against Rockford, things were a little closer. The Eagles fell 21-18, and 24-22. Stats were not available for either match.
The losses dropped West Hancock to 0-3 on the season.
The team's next match will come on Tuesday, against Eagle Grove.
Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team kicked off the 2020 season with a dominant sweep of West Hancock on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs walloped the Eagles by set scores of 25-6, 25-7, and 25-8.
Kylee Greenfield led the way for the Bulldogs with 11 kills on the night, while Leah Moen had 16 assists. Moen finished the day 17-for-17 serving, with four aces.
On defense, Ella Stene led the team with two blocks, with Greenfield contributing five digs.
"I am extremely pleased with our hitting efficiency," head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We have talked a lot about being efficient, and tonight we took care of the ball when we had the chance."
No stats were available for West Hancock. The Eagles next match will come on Saturday in a tournament at GHV, while Lake Mills will play on Thursday, at Belmond-Klemme.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
