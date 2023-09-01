The West Hancock Community School District has announced impacts of the high school track for members of the public attending home football games in Britt.
Changes during the 2023 football season include:
- Not enough room for handicap-permitted vehicles to park along the northwest curve of the track.
- Additional handicap parking is available along the north complex fence and in additional spots added to the southeast parking lot complex fence line.
- New sidewalk going from the home to visitor bleachers around the north side of the track.
- Area on the south end of the track may become muddy and be closed after rain, making it necessary for people attending games to walk around the other end of the track.
West Hancock school officials said they appreciated everyone’s patience and understanding about the impacts of the project.