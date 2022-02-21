 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Hancock to hold parent meetings for 2022-23 preschool/kindergarten

  • Updated
  • 0

The West Hancock Community School District will hold preschool and kindergarten prep/kindergarten roundup meetings later this month.

According to the school district, informational meetings for parents of Britt and Kanawha 3- and 4-year-old preschool children eligible for the 2022-23 school year will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 22. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at West Hancock Elementary School. 

Informational meetings for parents of Britt and Kanawha kindergarten prep and kindergarten children eligible for the 2022-23 school year will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at West Hancock Elementary School. 

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 15 to be eligible for preschool. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 15 to be eligible for kindergarten prep or kindergarten. Parents are asked to bring updated immunization records and proof of age such as a birth certificate, if not already on file.

West Hancock logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&W New Ownership By Andrew Olson

A&W New Ownership By Andrew Olson

If you have been to the A&W restaurant in Forest City recently, you may have noticed some new faces.  Co-owners, Joseph Helfter and Mandy …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News