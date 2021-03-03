West Hancock to hold parent meetings for 2021-22 preschool/kindergarten

The West Hancock Community School District will hold preschool and kindergarten prep/kindergarten roundup events later this month.

According to the school district, informational meetings for parents of Britt and Kanawha 3- and 4-year-old preschool children eligible for the 2021-22 school year will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 22. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Informational meetings for parents of Britt and Kanawha kindergarten prep and kindergarten children eligible for the 2021-22 school year will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 25. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 15 to be eligible for preschool. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 15 to be eligible for kindergarten prep or kindergarten. Parents are asked to bring updated immunization records and a birth certificate, if not already on file.

