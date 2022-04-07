West Hancock students win awards at State Science & Technology Fair

West Hancock had a large contingent of junior high award winners at ISU Extension’s State Science and Technology Fair of Iowa on March 24-25 in Ames.

It is Iowa's largest STEM competition for youth that enables students to create scientific research using the practices of science and engineering. Next generation science standards used included critical thinking and communication skills, which are important for postsecondary success, according to the National Research Council.

West Hancock award winners include: Spark Award - Gavin Wunder and Vanessa Mendez; Inform Award - Briggs Muth, Dulce Lucio, and Haylen Broshar; 7th Grade Animal Science, Honorable Mention Nathan Bixel; 7th Grade Biomedical and Health Sciences, Honorable Mention Haylen Broshar, 2nd Melany Nino, and 1st Wyatt Eekhoff; 8th Grade Biomedical and Health Sciences, 2nd Aubrey Madson; 7th Grade Chemistry, Honorable Mention Carson Fox, Gavin Wunder, and Cameron Fox; 8th Grade Chemistry, Honorable Mention Olivia DeWaard; 7th Grade Energy/Transportation, Honorable Mention Vanessa Mendez and Ashton Fowles and 3rd Isaiah Collins; 7th Grade Physics and Astronomy, 1st Briggs Muth; 8th Grade Physics and Astronomy, Honorable Mention Tara Marchard and 2nd Natalie Hernandez; 8th Grade Microbiology, 2nd Payton Whipple; 8th Grade Plant Sciences, 1st Brinley Hiscocks; Broadcom Masters - Wyatt Eekoff, Briggs Muth, and Brinley Hiscocks.

“We are extremely proud of the students who participated and the scientific research that was conducted,” said Alexa Groff, Iowa 4-H STEM coordinator and director of SSTFI. “We had 12 new schools participate this year and are excited to see the fair continue to grow in years to come.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0