West Hancock students will trek to 'Enchanted Forest' prom on April 30

The West Hancock High School junior class, and many of their parents, are working hard to make the 2022 “Enchanted Forest” junior-senior prom memorable on April 30.

West Hancock School Counselor Alyssa Abbas said the junior class is completely in charge of the planning and organization, with her assistance. She is helping oversee the primary prom events, including the 7 p.m. grand march and 8-11 p.m. prom dance in the WHHS gymnasium. It is her first year helping to the coordinate the WHHS prom after doing so three years in the Osage Community School District previously.

“We’ll start decorating and working on the ceiling on Wednesday night (April 27) the week of the prom,” Abbas said. “On Friday the 29th, we get the whole day to decorate the gym. It will be a lot of greenery and a lot of lights.”

Abbas said that this year’s theme marks a change. Last year’s “Rustic Romance” theme was first planned in 2020 when the annual prom event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I think most everyone wanted to pick something a little different than the last couple of years,” said Abbas, recalling having everything basically ready to go for prom in 2020 (at Osage) before cancellation.

In their search for decorations for this year's prom the junior class/prom committee has sought string lights, tea lights, fairy lights, wood slabs, wood pallets, artificial trees and plants, glass jars/vases, and more.

Abbas said students started by completing surveys and what they’d like to see and do for this year’s prom. There are gym decorating, hallway decorating, food and drink, reserve seating, grand march, and construction committees. She noted that everyone will get to partake in the fun of moving tables from the gym floor to classroom space between the grand march and the dance.

“We’ve got to take all the tables down and get all those stored,” Abbas said. “I understand it’s pretty quick and easy with enough people doing it. It’s going to be all hands on deck.”

During the grand march, prom goers will have the opportunity to wind around the gym for families and friends to see them on their big night. West Hancock has 45 senior and 41 junior class members this school year.

This year’s prom dance will feature JAM DJ Systems of Garner. Teachers from the prom committee will serve as chaperones.

“The kids are creating a song list and play list and we’re making sure they keep everything appropriate for the event,” Abbas said. “I believe requests will be taken that night too.”

The junior class parents will host a post-prom event following the prom dance.

“It’s been good,” Abbas said. “They all seem really excited about what’s one of the most looked-forward to events of the year. I’m looking forward to them just having fun and being all dressed up in their tuxes and dresses.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0