West Hancock students, guests walk through 'Enchanted Forest' at 2022 prom

After more than 80 West Hancock juniors and seniors, with their prom guests, walked through an “Enchanted Forest” on the night of April 30, Emma Faust and Brayden Langfitt were crowned as prom queen and king.

They were selected from members of the 2022 West Hancock High School Prom Royal Court, including queen candidates Leah Aitchison, Faust, Parker Hiscocks, Sydney Myers, and Kennedy Kelly. King candidates were Langfitt, Logan Leerar, Llan Maritnez, Braden Walk, and Kane Zuehl.

West Hancock school counselor/2022 prom coordinator Alyssa Abbas credited the junior class for doing a fabulous job of planning and organizing this year’s prom. Maddie Bruggeman, Morgan Francis, Makenzie Erdahl, and Dru Hagen oversaw prom planning committees. Abbas said they accounted for the décor, food and beverages, seating, and grand march and dance details. This included musical selections, provided by JAM DJ Systems of Garner.

“They were the main ones helping me, doing a really great job,” Abbas said. “Parents helped with the post prom and teachers served as chaperones.”

The high school gymnasium was transformed into an elegant, dimly lit forest for the bright-eyed prom goers and hundreds of spectators. Walking paths through reserved dinner tables, on the gym floor, were lined with string lights, tea lights, fairy lights, wood slabs, wood pallets, artificial trees and plants.

The decorating started on the gymnasium ceiling after the school day on April 27. It continued throughout the day on April 29 with ample greenery and lights.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0