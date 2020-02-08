West Hancock sends six wrestlers to next week's regional meet

West Hancock's Tate Hagen picked up where he left off last, winning the IHSAA 1A, Sec 1 title Saturday at Lake Mills High School.

The 2nd-ranked 195-pound wrestler pinned Lake Mills' Brayden Lindeman just 1:23 into the first-place match Saturday to improve to 44-4 this season.

At last week's Top of Iowa Conference meet, four West Hancock wrestlers competed in the conference finals, but the team walked away with only one championship as Hagen snagged the win at 195 pounds for West Hancock's first conference title since joining the Top of Iowa Conference back in 2015.

Hagen will be joined by five other Eagles at next week's regional at Denver High School.

Mathew Francis won the 170-pound weight class for the Eagles, pinning Lake Mills' Ashten Love at 2:22 to improve to 46-12 on the season.

In the 182-pound weight class, West Hancock's Cole Kelly won an 8-2 decision over Lake Mills' Drake Harnish to take first at the district meet and improve to 39-8 this season.

Also advancing to the regional tournament are Bryer Subject (152 pounds), Tanner Hagen (220 pounds), and Chandler Redenius (285 pounds).

