West Hancock schools to hold pre-K, Kindergarten round up

The West Hancock Community School District will hold an informational meeting for parents of Britt and Kanawha kindergarten-prep and kindergarten children who are eligible for the 2020-21 school year. This meeting is designed for parents only.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 26. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for pre-registration.
Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 15 to be eligible for kindergarten-prep or kindergarten. Parents are asked to bring updated immunization records and a birth certificate if not already on file.
If you have any questions, call West Hancock Elementary at 843-3833.