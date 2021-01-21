West Hancock Schools release 2021-22 school year calendar

The West Hancock Community School Board approved the school district's 2021-22 school year calendar at its Jan. 18 meeting.

The 2021-22 school year will officially begin for students on Aug. 23 and is scheduled to end on May 20.

Holidays will include Labor Day on Sept. 6, Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 25 and 26 (plus a comp day on Nov. 24), winter break from Dec. 24-Jan. 2 (plus a half day of school on Dec. 23) with classes resuming on Jan. 3, and no school on Good Friday, April 15. Spring break is scheduled for March 30-April 1.

West Hancock Community School District staff will prepare for the upcoming school year with professional development scheduled from Aug. 17-20, including a new teacher in-service day on Aug. 17. School registration will be held on Aug. 10. No school is scheduled on Nov. 5 or Jan. 10 for teacher in-service days.

Next school year's high school graduation is scheduled for May 15, 2022.

The school board also unanimously approved Eric Anderson as a high school daytime custodian and Matt Anderson as a middle school nighttime custodian.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

