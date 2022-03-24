West Hancock school board tackles personnel moves, approves retention bonuses

The West Hancock Community School District Board of Education addressed numerous personnel issues at its March 21 meeting.
The board approved:
- Resignations of Mark Sanger as high school head girls track coach, Dale Hesley as high school girls basketball assistant, Theodore Smith as middle school head wrestling coach, Carolyn Badje as high school vocational agriculture/FCS teacher, Stacy Heston as high school/elementary vocal music teacher, and Linda Christoffers as librarian.
- Transfer of Lisa Stortenbecker to fifth and sixth grade classroom teacher for the 2202-23 school year.
- Naming of Kamille Goepel as the middle school special education teacher, two-thirds middle school cheer coach, high school head cross country coach, and high school head girls track coach for the 2022-23 school year.
Naming of Jolene Eischen as one-third middle school cheer coach, Anne Ries for a pre-kindergarten/kindergarten prep position, and Shayne Hoeft as high school vocational agriculture teacher and high school assistant volleyball coach for the 2022-23 school year.
People are also reading…
In other business, the board approved paying 42 teachers that qualify a $1,000 teacher retention payment. The action is related to Gov. Kim Reynolds' recently unveiled retention-bonus plan that provides $1,000 of additional state funding to full-time classroom teachers in Iowa.
The board also approved a $24,862 bid of Aercor to make improvements to the district's internal technology connections, a bid $57,150 bid of Trane for a mandatory HVAC control system upgrade, and contract renewal with the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Commission for natural gas costs management for the 22-23 school year.