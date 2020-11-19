West Hancock School Board re-elects officers for new year

Ryan Johnson will once again be the West Hancock School Board president, as he was unanimously approved at the board's Nov. 16 meeting.

Jay Burgardt was voted to remain board vice president, while Rene Abels was appointed to remain as West Hancock’s representative on the Hancock County Conference Board.

All committee board volunteers will remain the same.

Other business:

• The Board also approved applying for modified allowable growth in the amounts of $34,535.20 for increased enrollment from last year, $28,208 for open enrollment for students who were not on the certified enrollment count the previous fall, and $17,056.16 for ELL students beyond five years.

• Ahlers and Cooney was approved as district counsel. Also approved was a $15,350.67 bid from Newegg for industrial arts computers and a $8,755.85 bid from Rieman Music for band instruments.

• The Board announced and approved of no semester tests being administered for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, school not being held on Nov. 30, and a list of other mitigations for activities being published on the school district's website, posted on Facebook, and sent to parents and students.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

