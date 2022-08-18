West Hancock school board prepares for start of another school year

On Aug. 15, the West Hancock school board approved a number of personnel changes.

School board members accepted resignation of Ann Barker as a cook and approve the hire of Sally Bergman as a cook for the upcoming school year. The board also accepted the resignations of Matt Anderson as a custodian, Mariam Garcia-Lopez as a paraprofessional, and Courtney Weiskamp as assistant girls basketball coach.

Additionally, the board approved the hire of Carol Couch as elementary reading library instructor for the upcoming school year, pending proper licensing.

In other business, the board approved a $14,057 bid from Trane for necessary HVAC controllers as well as IASB Safety Group Insurance through Central Financial Group. Cornwell, Frideres, Maher & Associates, P.L.C. was unanimously selected to provide the district’s audit services for the next three years.

Beth DeGroote was approved as board secretary and treasurer. She was administered the oath of office by Board President Ryan Johnson.