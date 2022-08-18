 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Hancock school board prepares for start of another school year

WH Elem last day of school 7

West Hancock Elementary students run out of the building on the last day of school.

 ALLISON ULLMANN, THE NEWS TRIBUNE

On Aug. 15, the West Hancock school board approved a number of personnel changes.

School board members accepted resignation of Ann Barker as a cook and approve the hire of Sally Bergman as a cook for the upcoming school year. The board also accepted the resignations of Matt Anderson as a custodian, Mariam Garcia-Lopez as a paraprofessional, and Courtney Weiskamp as assistant girls basketball coach.

Additionally, the board approved the hire of Carol Couch as elementary reading library instructor for the upcoming school year, pending proper licensing.

In other business, the board approved a $14,057 bid from Trane for necessary HVAC controllers as well as IASB Safety Group Insurance through Central Financial Group. Cornwell, Frideres, Maher & Associates, P.L.C. was unanimously selected to provide the district’s audit services for the next three years.

People are also reading…

Beth DeGroote was approved as board secretary and treasurer. She was administered the oath of office by Board President Ryan Johnson.

