West Hancock school board prepares for 2022-23 school year at June 20 meeting

The West Hancock school board was already hard at work, preparing for the 2022-23 school year during its June 20 meeting at West Hancock Middle School in Kanawha.

The board approved Katie Burgardt as pep club advisor, Erin Kammrad as elementary school computer coordinator, Duane Smith as middle school daytime custodian, Tony Reineke as buildings and grounds director, Jeff Watkins as transportation director, Seth Goepel and Nick Burgardt as part-time weight room supervisors, Linda Christoffers as the district librarian, and Betsy Mortensen as a paraprofessional educator. The board also accepted the resignation of longtime district business manager and board secretary Amy Larson.

School board members also approved a long list of volunteer coaches for the 2022-2023 school. The list includes Brady Wilson, Stacey Goepel, Seth Goepel, CJ Kammrad, and Nick Burgardt for football; Doug Doughan, Dave Brown, Ted Smith, Logan Brown, and Ethan Kronemann for wrestling; Jordan Savoy, Brady Wilson, Chase Eisenman, and Jeremy Barnes for boys basketball; Kevin Wilson and Dale Hesley for girls basketball, and Bob Dodge for track.

In other business, the board:

Increased the district’s mileage rate for the use of a personal vehicle to 58 cents per mile for the 2022-2023 school year.

Set the pay rate for substitute teachers at $120 a day for the 2022-2023 school year.

Appointed Ahlers and Cooney as the district’s legal counsel for the 2022-2023 school year.

Reappointed Alyssa Abbas and Matthew Welp to serve as Level I investigators as well as the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to serve as Level II investigator for the 2022-2023 school year.

Approved a $9,786 bid from Mason City Glass to replace two exterior doors.

Approved agreements with North Iowa Area Community College for concurrent programs, entrepreneur academy, and health academy.

