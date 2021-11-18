 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Hancock school board elects officers at Nov. 15 annual meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
West Hancock school board file photo

The West Hancock school board talks about their return to learn plan in this file photo.

 Grace Zaplatynsky

On Nov. 15, the West Hancock Board of Education elected board officers during its annual meeting.

Ryan Johnson will remain board president and Leah Deutsch vice president. Jay Burgardt was appointed to represent West Hancock on the Hancock County Conference Board.

Other committee board volunteers as appointed are Angie Johnson and Jennifer Bixel on transportation, Jon Harle and Kevin Wilson on policy, Jennifer Bixel and Leah Deutsch on school improvement, Jon Harle and Angie Johnson on collaborative bargaining, Ryan Johnson and Jay Burgardt on building and grounds, Ryan Johnson and Kevin Wilson on technology, and Leah Deutsch and Jay Burgardt on finance.

In other business, the board approved:

• Chris Schleuger as assistant middle school wrestling coach.

• Dale Hesley as assistant high school girls basketball coach.

• Stacy Swenson as high school science teacher for the 2022-23 school year.

• Resignation of Holly Lang as head cross country coach.

• Applying for modified allowable growth via the School Budget Review Committee at $56,384 for open enrollment out students, who were not certified the previous fall.

People are also reading…

• Applying for modified allowable growth via the School Budget Review Committee at $121,141 for for limited English proficient instruction beyond five years.

• Applying for modified allowable growth through via the School Budget Review Committee for $36,629 for limited English proficiency program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News