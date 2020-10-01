West Hancock school board calls for masks at middle, high schools

"As a person who works in health care, I wear a mask every day. Do I enjoy it? No. Do you get used to it? Yes. Masking is one piece of the puzzle. The social distancing is a piece. It all works together."

After the meeting, the changes to the Return to Learn plan were posted on the district's Facebook page with a message to parents and students:

"This is all being done to protect your children and to decrease the chances of students having to quarantine, which in turn makes them miss school and school activities."

Starting Monday, Oct. 5, until further notice, these are the changes:

1. Middle School and High School students, staff and anyone else entering the building (we are still limiting entry across the district as of this time during the school day) will have to wear a mask when social distancing rules (6 feet for 15 minutes) cannot be met.

2. At this time these rules do not apply for the Elementary School but the school board is still highly recommending the use of masks. We will still be taking all the precautions and mitigations we have been thus far this year.

3. All students and staff will have to also wear a mask when using school transportation and while in the hallway.

4. All people, while attending any school event, whether inside or outside, if they cannot meet the 6 feet for 15 minute rule will have to wear a mask.

