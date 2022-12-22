 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Hancock school board authorizes redistricting, personnel changes

West Hancock High School in Britt

West Hancock High School is pictured.

 Ashley Stewart

On Dec. 19, the West Hancock school board held a public hearing regarding redistricting of its board of director districts before unanimously approving a redistricting plan resolution.

The board members determined, as a result of the 2020 census, that the existing boundaries of the elector districts do not comply with the requirements of Iowa Code. The redistricting plan is available for viewing at the West Hancock Community School District office.

The board set 6 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023, in the high school board room as the time and place for a public hearing regarding the 2023-24 school calendar. It also approved a bid from Ampro for the replacement of the high school cafeteria technology system that was damaged by lighting last spring.

Under personnel matters, board members approved Nick Burgardt as assistant middle school football coach for the 2023-24 school year, Holly Weiss Chipman as the high school tech liaison, Kaitlin Zeigler as drama director, and Madison Wood as a middle school para educator pending her graduation.

The board also authorized the district’s administration to submit a $146,397 request to the School Budget Review Committee for at-risk/drop out expenditures.

