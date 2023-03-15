The West Hancock school board approved staffing changes and set a public hearing for its 2023-24 budget at its March 13 meeting at West Hancock Middle School in Kanawha.

The budget hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on April 17 in the West Hancock High School board room.

The board also approved the hires of Shayne Hoeft as high school head volleyball coach, Melinda Tremmel as golf coach, and Paul Sonius as driver's education instructor. In addition, board members approved the resignation of Kevin Eisenman as assistant boys’ basketball coach.

In other business, the board approved:

Renewal participation agreement with the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Commission to pool risks and stabilize gas prices, in conjunction with a certified natural gas provider.

Second reading of board policies that IASB is recommending for review with the increase up to $5,000 for purchasing of items without bids.

Annual AEA purchasing agreement for food and small wares in the 2023-24 school year.

Keeping kindergarten prep as a half-day program.

Classified and certified staff pay and handbooks for the 2023-24 school.