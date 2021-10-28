 Skip to main content
West Hancock school board approves staffing changes at Oct. 18 meeting

West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann

West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann presents details of the fiscal year 2022 budget that school board members approved during a March 15 public hearing held at Britt Middle School in Kanawha. 

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

On Oct. 18, the West Hancock school board approved changes for staff and coaching positions in the district.

The board approved volunteer coaches Doug Doughan, Dave Brown, Ethan Kronemann, Jeremy Barns, Dale Hesley, Kevin Wilson, Jordan Savoy, Ryan Johnson, Brady Wilson, and Chase Eisenman for the 2021-2022 winter sports season. 

Board members also accepted the resignations of Jolene Eischen as middle school cheer sponsor and Deb Studer as a cook while approving Jennifer Kardoes as a new cook.

In other business, the board approved a $19,825 bid from Phillips’ Floors Inc. to refinish the high school gym floor and a $5,425 bid from CID to seal it. 

