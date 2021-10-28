West Hancock school board approves staffing changes at Oct. 18 meeting

On Oct. 18, the West Hancock school board approved changes for staff and coaching positions in the district.

The board approved volunteer coaches Doug Doughan, Dave Brown, Ethan Kronemann, Jeremy Barns, Dale Hesley, Kevin Wilson, Jordan Savoy, Ryan Johnson, Brady Wilson, and Chase Eisenman for the 2021-2022 winter sports season.

Board members also accepted the resignations of Jolene Eischen as middle school cheer sponsor and Deb Studer as a cook while approving Jennifer Kardoes as a new cook.

In other business, the board approved a $19,825 bid from Phillips’ Floors Inc. to refinish the high school gym floor and a $5,425 bid from CID to seal it.

