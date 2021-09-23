West Hancock School Board approves personnel for upcoming school year

The West Hancock Community School Board of Directors addressed personnel matters for the start of the new school year on Sept. 20.

The board of education approved Jana Loeschen as high school assistant cheerleading coach for the 2021-22 school year, Natalie Wood-Wiebke as special education paraprofessional, Tyler Jansen as middle school head volleyball coach for the 2021-22 school year, Paul Hauge to move to sole high school concessions manager for the 2021-22 school year, Brad Hartwig to move to assistant maintenance, and the hire of Mary Brouwer as middle school daytime custodian.