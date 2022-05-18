West Hancock school board approves personnel changes, equipment purchases

The West Hancock school board addressed personnel changes and approved bids for repairs and equipment purchases at its May 16 meeting.

Board members approved Courtney Weiskamp as assistant high school girls basketball coach, Bethany Tooley for the grades 5-12 band position, Jerri Hill as middle school head volleyball coach, Robin Kudej as TLC coordinator, Natalie Keenan as grades 3-8 vocal music instructor, and Nick Burgardt as a volunteer junior high football coach.

In addition, board members accepted the resignations of Rebecca Donaghy as an elementary school paraeducator, Lisa Carlson as a pep club advisor, Mary Hildman as a fourth grade teacher, Stacey Goepel as weight lifting coach as well as buildings, grounds and transportation director, Natalie Wood-Wiebke as an elementary paraeducator, and teacher Steve Lansing. They also approved the transfer of Lori Eekhoff to a fourth grade teacher.

In other business, the school board approved a $5,520 bid from Daktronics for the purchases of a middle school scoreboard, a $47,971 bid from Alpha Roofing for middle school building repairs, and a $22,267 bid of Ampro for the for the purchase of Chromebook laptop computers.

