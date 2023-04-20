The West Hancock School Board approved staffing, coaching, and teaching positions at its April 17 meeting.
School board members approved Robin Kudej, Kristi Gast, Melinda Tremmel, Holly Lang, Jerri Hill, Ethan Weiss, Kym Mayland, Katherine Squier, Matt Welp, Shawn Mallen, and Jennifer Hammer for TLC positions.
They approved Jordan Savoy as high school assistant boys’ basketball coach, Josh Bergstrom as high school assistant softball coach, and Nicole Wyatt as a middle school para educator. The board accepted the resignations of Kamille Goepel as junior high cheerleading coach, Dale Hesley as high school assistant girls’ basketball coach, Madison Wood as middle school para educator, Paula Smith as a cleaner, Pam Aitchison as elementary school teacher, Jana Loeschen as high school assistant cheer coach, and Travis Lenz as middle school teacher and coach.
The board also approved:
- 2023-24 fiscal year budget as published.
- Bid from Fisher Track of $585,560 to replace the current track.
- Purchase of a mower from Haugland Repair for $11,463.
- Bid from Anderson-Erickson to provide milk to the school district.
- Bid from Culligan Water of $5,497 for a water softener.