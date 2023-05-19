The West Hancock school board approved personnel changes and bid quotes for several projects at its May 15 meeting in the West Hancock High School boardroom.

Hires approved by the board included Kayla Mayland as an elementary teacher, Karen Brunsen as a full-time cleaner, Deb Shields as a cook for the 2023-24 school year, and Natalie Keenan as assistant junior high girls track coach. The board also approved the transfer of Ethan Weiss to junior high girls head track coach as well as to fifth/sixth grade math and general education teacher pending the hire of a special education teacher.