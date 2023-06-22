The West Hancock school board approved end-of-the-year changes at its June 19 meeting.

The following personnel changes were approved: Becca Seglem as a fifth and sixth-grade classroom teacher as well as high school assistant volleyball coach and middle school assistant basketball coach, rescinding of the transfer of Ethan Weiss to the fifth and sixth-grade classroom teacher position, Lance Hillenga as high school assistant girls’ basketball coach, Martin Meyers as a route bus driver pending licensing and a background check, assignment of Ryan Wagner as an assistant high school baseball coach, assignment of Shawn Mallen as an assistant middle school boys basketball coach, and Karen Stewart as family and consumer science teacher as well as social media coordinator.

The board also approved volunteer coaches for the 2023-24 school year, including:

Football - Brady Wilson, Stacey Goepel, Seth Goepel, CJ Kammrad

Volleyball - Monica Sickels

Wrestling -Doug Doughan, Ted Smith, Ethan Kronemann

Boys’ basketball - Brady Wilson, Chase Eisenman, Jeremy Barnes

Girls’ basketball - Kevin Wilson, Dale Hesley, Courtney Weiskamp

Track - Mark Sanger

In other business, the board approved $120 per day as a rate for substitute teachers for the 2023-24 school year. Board members also raised the mileage rate for use of a personal vehicle to $0.60 per mile for the 2023-24 school year. They reappointed Ahlers and Cooney as legal counsel, Alyssa Abbas and Matthew Welp as Level I investigators, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office as Level II investigator for the 2023-24 school year.

The board approved a $23,444 CTE machinery bid from Mid-West 3D Solutions, LLC, a $7,902 bid of River City Fencing to fix fencing, and NIACC agreements for the concurrent programs, entrepreneur academy, coaching and health academy.