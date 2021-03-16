West Hancock school board approves 2022 budget, property tax levy reduction

The West Hancock School Board improved its published proposed fiscal year 2022 budget that lowers property tax levies in the district without changes on March 15.

Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said that the overall levy rate (10.53338) under the $12,819,832 total funds budget for fiscal year 2022 would be reduced from the current fiscal year (10.68) by about 15 cents per thousand taxable valuation.

No written or oral public comments or objections to the proposed budget were received.

Kronemann said that an increased enrollment of 27 additional students in the past two years increased revenue, but COVID-19 related expenses have been a challenge.

He noted that upcoming state funding for COVID-19 related expenses will come with more strings attached. He said increased relief dollars for things like technology, ventilation and HVAC systems will need advance approval and those monies cannot currently be diverted to activities accounts or general fund balances.