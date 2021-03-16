West Hancock school board approves 2022 budget, property tax levy reduction

The West Hancock School Board improved its published proposed fiscal year 2022 budget that lowers property tax levies in the district without changes on March 15.
Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said that the overall levy rate (10.53338) under the $12,819,832 total funds budget for fiscal year 2022 would be reduced from the current fiscal year (10.68) by about 15 cents per thousand taxable valuation.
No written or oral public comments or objections to the proposed budget were received.
Kronemann said that an increased enrollment of 27 additional students in the past two years increased revenue, but COVID-19 related expenses have been a challenge.
He noted that upcoming state funding for COVID-19 related expenses will come with more strings attached. He said increased relief dollars for things like technology, ventilation and HVAC systems will need advance approval and those monies cannot currently be diverted to activities accounts or general fund balances.
“We had lost gate and costs associated with things like doing more disinfecting, but the state and federal levels are not allowing (more flexibility) right now,” said Kronemann, adding that West Hancock administrative staff would be attending an AEA session on March 23 that could provide more ideas on meeting the intent of funding restrictions and aligning with the needs of the district.
“We don’t have as much money in reserve, but we’re still in really good shape,” Kronemann said.
In addition to increased enrollment, Kronemann noted that area property values have increased in the property-rich district. Taxes from property in the fiscal year 2022 budget are listed at $3.32 million compared to $3.3 million in the re-estimated 2021 fiscal year.
Included in the upcoming fiscal year budget are limited salary increases of about 2.97 percent for certified district staff, which is down from an average 3.15 percent average annual increase due to increased insurance costs, COVID-related budget precautions, and other factors with other compensations being built into bargaining agreements.
These were approved by the school board during its regular meeting following the close of the budget public hearing. Non-salaried staff will receive about a 4 percent pay increase. Bargaining discussions with classified and certified staff were held on March 8 with final handbooks, pay, and contract approved by the school board.
Kronemann said that COVID-related funding cannot be used long-term to increase salaried staff, which is another reason the district is looking for innovative spending means. At the same time, he said the district is playing it safe in what it spends particularly for earmarked COVID funds.
Other business:
• In personnel actions, the school board approved Brad Hartwig as middle school custodian and accepted the resignations of Jennifer Rosin as band director and instructor, Tyler Jansen as middle school volleyball coach, Jeff Bates as middle school custodian, Travis Hagen as assistant high school football coach, Jolene Bruns as assistant high school softball coach, and Rene Abels as a school board member.
In her resignation letter, Abels cited concerns about the direction the district was pursuing in regarding to COVID-19, activities, and masking.
• During reports, several West Hancock administrators noted the recent success in holding more in-person activities such as concerts and contests. Effective March 22, district fifth grade students will be allowed to go room to room again for classes rather than being isolated to self-contained classrooms.
• School board members also unanimously approved approve the $220,500 bid from Grell Roofing, LLC for a roofing project at the elementary school building next summer. Superintendent Kronemann said with the completion of this roof project, the district should not have any major roofing costs for years.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.