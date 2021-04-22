West Hancock School Board addresses high gas prices, personnel matters

In light of continuing high natural gas prices and recent price spikes, the West Hancock School Board on April 19 unanimously approved renewing its contract with the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Commission for the 2021-22 school year. The commission manages and hedges natural gas prices.
In other business, the Board approved:
- Paul Sonius as a spring/summer 2021 driver’s education instructor.
- Transfer of Emily Marvin to full-time educator for four-year-old preschool.
- Resignation of Autumn Weaver as high school science teacher and high school cheer coach.
- Griffin Meador as the district’s band instructor.
- Resignation of Jamie Kruger as guidance counselor.
- Reduction of Delaine Fedders' hours from five to three days per week.
- Charleen Raber for two days per week nutrition assignment.
- Reassignment of Jolene Bruns as assistant softball coach, if another coach is not hired within two weeks.
- Bid of $7,375.00 from Apple, Inc. for the purchase of IPADs.
- Renewal of the Area Education Association purchasing agreement for the 2021-22 school year.