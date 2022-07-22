West Hancock Scholarship Board announces Csomay award recipients

The West Hancock Scholarship Board has announced this year's recipients of the Barbara J. Rankin Csomay and Richard L. Csomay awards.

This year’s recipients are Madison Eisenman, Mazie Erdahl, Riley Hiscocks, Maxwell Kumsher, Parker Hiscocks, and Amanda Chizek.The award recipients have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and work ethic; and they have achieved above average academic performance.

Barbara and Richard have generously funded six awards for students continuing their education at an accredited two-year community college, or an accredited four-year college or university. Their desire to assist students with the increasing costs of obtaining a post high school education has led their commitment to this fund.