West Hancock Scholarship Board announces 2021 Csomay award recipients

On July 1, the West Hancock Scholarship Board announced recipients of the Barbara J. Rankin Csomay and Richard L. Csomay awards.
This year’s recipients are Madison Eisenman, Mazie Erdahl, Riley Hiscocks, Maxwell Kumsher, Rachel Leerar, and Grace Rosin.
The Csomays have funded six awards for students continuing their education at an accredited two-year community college or an accredited four-year college or university. Their desire to assist students with the increasing costs of obtaining a post high school education has led their commitment to this fund.
The award recipients have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and work ethic. They have also achieved above average academic performance.